Packers sign former NIU tight end Daniel Crawford

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WIFR) - The Green Bay Packers announced a pair of moves Tuesday afternoon, which includes the signing of former Northern Illinois University tight end Daniel Crawford.

Crawford played in 42 games as a Huskie, he posted 65 receptions for 691 yards and three touchdowns at NIU. He played in 12 games in his junior season starting nine times. He ranked second in catches, and third in receiving yards for NIU that year. Crawford will wear number 80 for the Packers and joins a crowded tight end room that features Robert Tonyan.

