Advertisement

Mt. Morris citizens advisory committee presents plan to keep David L. Rahn Junior High open

Oregon Community Unit School District listens to alternatives from the community, and is expected to vote on August 16th.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mount Morris, Ill. (WIFR) - Oregon Schools Super Intendant Tom Mahoney recommended the district close David L. Rahn Junior High in Mount Morris, which is about six miles west of Oregon. A group led by Mt. Morris’ village president was given 60 days to make a compelling argument to try to save the school. The Citizens Advisory Committee presented those findings Monday night at a special meeting.

“We’ll prove tonight that the DLR should stay open and should remain a very important part of the school district in the years to come,” said Mt. Morris Village President Phil Labash.

With the Village’s last remaining school on life support, the citizens advisory committee hopes to revive efforts to keep David L. Rahn Junior High open.

“It’s their opportunity to see further research. We had former school board members, accountants and a number of other people that are pretty well versed in what we’re looking at and what we’re looking for alternatives for ideas,” said Jeffrey Bold who’s a member of the advisory committee.

Super Intendant Tom Mahoney stated the school spends $400,000 more than it earns. However, Labash believes there’s a way to fix that.

“The Oregon School District is not in dire financial strain,” said Labash. “It’s the opposite of dire financial strain. We believe they can easily balance their budget.”

The current recommendation is to shut down the middle school and have the students travel to Oregon for classes. Some Mount Morris residents are in favor of this plan.

“The school is way beyond its years. It is shot. It’s 66 years old. It’s got multiple problems. It just ain’t worth saving,” said Chris Corcoran, who lives in the area.

Labash said the value of having a school in a village like Mount Morris goes far beyond the educational component. It also provides a sense of community.

“Actually, we believe that we can show that there will be rising EAVs and property tax values in the Oregon School District that will allow them to operate from a position of power,” said Labash.

No decisions were made at the meeting Monday night, but the board is expected to vote a the next meeting on August 16th. If the board votes to close DLR Junior High, this upcoming school year will be its last.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police are on the scene of an overnight shooting in the 300 block of West State Street...
1 dead, 1 person in life-threatening condition after shooting in downtown Rockford
City First Church
Church responds to new mask recommendations
Shooting investigation in Rockford
Rockford Police respond to shooting investigation
What started as a backyard game is now a competitive sport where athletes like Fiorenza compete...
Blitzball: the up and coming backyard ball game
Blaze fire flame texture background.
House fire early Monday morning displaces Rockford family

Latest News

It's shaping up to be a phenomenal evening for the Snappers' Opening Night at ABC Supply Stadium.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 8/2/2021
Rena Lupps celebrated her 105th birthday on Monday outside her home in Pecatonica.
Pecatonica woman turns 105, says secret is no alcohol and no smoking
Rena Lupps celebrated her birthday on Monday. She turned 105 years old.
Pecatonica woman turns 105 years old
Olivo Tacos opens a second location in Belvidere
Olivo Taco opens second location in Belvidere