Mt. Morris citizens advisory committee presents plan to keep David L. Rahn Junior High open

Mount Morris, Ill. (WIFR) - Oregon Schools Super Intendant Tom Mahoney recommended the district close David L. Rahn Junior High in Mount Morris, which is about six miles west of Oregon. A group led by Mt. Morris’ village president was given 60 days to make a compelling argument to try to save the school. The Citizens Advisory Committee presented those findings Monday night at a special meeting.

“We’ll prove tonight that the DLR should stay open and should remain a very important part of the school district in the years to come,” said Mt. Morris Village President Phil Labash.

With the Village’s last remaining school on life support, the citizens advisory committee hopes to revive efforts to keep David L. Rahn Junior High open.

“It’s their opportunity to see further research. We had former school board members, accountants and a number of other people that are pretty well versed in what we’re looking at and what we’re looking for alternatives for ideas,” said Jeffrey Bold who’s a member of the advisory committee.

Super Intendant Tom Mahoney stated the school spends $400,000 more than it earns. However, Labash believes there’s a way to fix that.

“The Oregon School District is not in dire financial strain,” said Labash. “It’s the opposite of dire financial strain. We believe they can easily balance their budget.”

The current recommendation is to shut down the middle school and have the students travel to Oregon for classes. Some Mount Morris residents are in favor of this plan.

“The school is way beyond its years. It is shot. It’s 66 years old. It’s got multiple problems. It just ain’t worth saving,” said Chris Corcoran, who lives in the area.

Labash said the value of having a school in a village like Mount Morris goes far beyond the educational component. It also provides a sense of community.

“Actually, we believe that we can show that there will be rising EAVs and property tax values in the Oregon School District that will allow them to operate from a position of power,” said Labash.

No decisions were made at the meeting Monday night, but the board is expected to vote a the next meeting on August 16th. If the board votes to close DLR Junior High, this upcoming school year will be its last.

