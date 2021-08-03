Advertisement

Mitsubishi hiring for 50 positions at Marengo Job Fair Aug. 4

Attendees should bring a copy of their resume to the hiring event.
Job fair taking place on Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mitsubishi Logisnext...
Job fair taking place on Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas in Marengo.(Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas in Marengo will host a job fair Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 240 North Prospect St.

The manufacturer is increasing its Marengo workforce, hiring for at least 50 positions. Available positions range from assembler, machine operator, material handler, painter, shipping clerk to welder. The company offers a sign-on bonus and employee benefits.

On-site interviews will be conducted at the hiring event, across a variety of positions including assembler, machine operator, material handler, painter, shipping clerk and loader, warehouse associate and welder. Prospective applicants can view a list of open positions on their website.

The job fair is free to attend, and pre-registration is not required. Candidates must be 18 years of age or older and will need to pass a pre-employment drug screen and background check. Attendees should bring a copy of their resume to the hiring event.

Parking will be available in the main 240 North Prospect St. parking lot.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police are on the scene of an overnight shooting in the 300 block of West State Street...
1 dead, 1 person in life-threatening condition after shooting in downtown Rockford
City First Church
Church responds to new mask recommendations
Two thrown from motorcycle in Clay County crash
Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Rockford crash Sunday
The splashy, $6 million Illinois tourism campaign Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled this month, “Time...
Pritzker signs FOID modernization bill, expanding background checks to all gun sales
Blaze fire flame texture background.
House fire early Monday morning displaces Rockford family

Latest News

"Destructive" severe thunderstorm warning alert example
New “Destructive’ severe thunderstorm warnings will trigger wireless emergency alerts
Tough Mudder comes to Rockford Aug. 14-15
Source: KCBD Graphic
Series of burglaries in Stephenson Co.
Crystal Lake Man Arrested for Soliciting a Minor
Man charged with solicitation to meet child in Winnebago Co.