Mitsubishi hiring for 50 positions at Marengo Job Fair Aug. 4

MARENGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas in Marengo will host a job fair Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 240 North Prospect St.

The manufacturer is increasing its Marengo workforce, hiring for at least 50 positions. Available positions range from assembler, machine operator, material handler, painter, shipping clerk to welder. The company offers a sign-on bonus and employee benefits.

On-site interviews will be conducted at the hiring event, across a variety of positions including assembler, machine operator, material handler, painter, shipping clerk and loader, warehouse associate and welder. Prospective applicants can view a list of open positions on their website.

The job fair is free to attend, and pre-registration is not required. Candidates must be 18 years of age or older and will need to pass a pre-employment drug screen and background check. Attendees should bring a copy of their resume to the hiring event.

Parking will be available in the main 240 North Prospect St. parking lot.

