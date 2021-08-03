Man charged with solicitation to meet child in Winnebago Co.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Crystal Lake man was charged with solicitation to meet a child in Winnebago County on Monday.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was told by a concerned citizen of a man contacting a minor on social media. An investigation was conducted and that man was identified as Tyler J. Kobrick, 24 of Crystal Lake.

Winnebago County deputies took Kobrick into custody in the 500 block of Wilshire Drive. Kobrick was turned over to Winnebago County Sheriff’s police detectives for further investigation, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

