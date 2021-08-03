Advertisement

Man charged with solicitation to meet child in Winnebago Co.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was told by a concerned citizen of a man contacting a minor on social media.
Crystal Lake Man Arrested for Soliciting a Minor
Crystal Lake Man Arrested for Soliciting a Minor(Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Crystal Lake man was charged with solicitation to meet a child in Winnebago County on Monday.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was told by a concerned citizen of a man contacting a minor on social media. An investigation was conducted and that man was identified as Tyler J. Kobrick, 24 of Crystal Lake.

Winnebago County deputies took Kobrick into custody in the 500 block of Wilshire Drive. Kobrick was turned over to Winnebago County Sheriff’s police detectives for further investigation, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police are on the scene of an overnight shooting in the 300 block of West State Street...
1 dead, 1 person in life-threatening condition after shooting in downtown Rockford
City First Church
Church responds to new mask recommendations
Two thrown from motorcycle in Clay County crash
Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Rockford crash Sunday
Blaze fire flame texture background.
House fire early Monday morning displaces Rockford family
The splashy, $6 million Illinois tourism campaign Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled this month, “Time...
Pritzker signs FOID modernization bill, expanding background checks to all gun sales

Latest News

Job fair taking place on Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mitsubishi Logisnext...
Mitsubishi hiring for 50 positions at Marengo Job Fair Aug. 4
"Destructive" severe thunderstorm warning alert example
New “Destructive’ severe thunderstorm warnings will trigger wireless emergency alerts
Tough Mudder comes to Rockford Aug. 14-15
Source: KCBD Graphic
Series of burglaries in Stephenson Co.