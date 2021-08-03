Advertisement

Lutheran grad James Robinson ready for sophomore year in NFL

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIFR) - After a stellar rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, running back James Robinson says he is ready for the upcoming year.

Robinson ran for more than 1,000 yards and scored seven touchdowns in his rookie campaign. He acted as the Jaguars workhorse for most of the season, carrying the ball more than 15 times in all but four games.

Jacksonville did add to the running back room by drafting Travis Etienne in the first round and signing Carlos Hyde in free agency. Robinson says he does not see it as competition, but as a way to keep everyone fresh throughout the year.

“They always talk about fresh legs coming out and I know once the season comes having those fresh players is going to help out a lot,” Robinson said. “A big play happens, you come out, and then go back in you can have another big play just by having fresh legs, so I think it’s going to help out a lot.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police are on the scene of an overnight shooting in the 300 block of West State Street...
1 dead, 1 person in life-threatening condition after shooting in downtown Rockford
City First Church
Church responds to new mask recommendations
Shooting investigation in Rockford
Rockford Police respond to shooting investigation
What started as a backyard game is now a competitive sport where athletes like Fiorenza compete...
Blitzball: the up and coming backyard ball game
Blaze fire flame texture background.
House fire early Monday morning displaces Rockford family

Latest News

It's shaping up to be a phenomenal evening for the Snappers' Opening Night at ABC Supply Stadium.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 8/2/2021
Rena Lupps celebrated her 105th birthday on Monday outside her home in Pecatonica.
Pecatonica woman turns 105, says secret is no alcohol and no smoking
Rena Lupps celebrated her birthday on Monday. She turned 105 years old.
Pecatonica woman turns 105 years old
Olivo Tacos opens a second location in Belvidere
Olivo Taco opens second location in Belvidere