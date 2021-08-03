Lutheran grad James Robinson ready for sophomore year in NFL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIFR) - After a stellar rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, running back James Robinson says he is ready for the upcoming year.

Robinson ran for more than 1,000 yards and scored seven touchdowns in his rookie campaign. He acted as the Jaguars workhorse for most of the season, carrying the ball more than 15 times in all but four games.

Jacksonville did add to the running back room by drafting Travis Etienne in the first round and signing Carlos Hyde in free agency. Robinson says he does not see it as competition, but as a way to keep everyone fresh throughout the year.

“They always talk about fresh legs coming out and I know once the season comes having those fresh players is going to help out a lot,” Robinson said. “A big play happens, you come out, and then go back in you can have another big play just by having fresh legs, so I think it’s going to help out a lot.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.