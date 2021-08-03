Local golfers tee off in IWGA State Junior Girls’ Amateur Championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Seven of the area’s best female golfers take part in the Illinois Women’s Golf Association State Junior Girls’ Amateur Championship at Aldeen Golf Course.

Rochelle natives Megan Thiravong and Ailani Thiravong, Belvidere’s Cole Walberg, Dixon’s Bella Heintzelman and Rockford’s Ella Greenberg, Eva Greenberg, and Kayla Sayyalinh all took part in the event. It was a tough day at Aldeen, fast greens made it tough to post a low score.

Below are results from local golfers.

T-17. Megan Thiravong - 77

30. Ella Geenberg - 80

43. Kayla Sayyalinh - 84

48. Eva Greenberg - 85

62. Bella Heintzelman - 92

65. Cole Walberg - 95

70. Ailani Thiravong - 101

The final round concludes at Aldeen Wednesday morning. For more day one results click here.

