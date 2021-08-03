Lawmakers fight to help college graduates with student loan debt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Whether you went to college 10 years ago or you’ve just graduated you may be dealing with student loans. Financial experts say college students struggle with debt for years after graduation.

Lawmakers in Washington D.C. listen to new legislation that could erase student loan debt for millions of college graduates who must file for bankruptcy.

“Student loans have never been able to be put into bankruptcy so while a person can file bankruptcy and get rid of a lot of their debt, student loans cannot and so today it’s Senator Durbin’s proposal to allow student loans to be part of a bankruptcy,” said Jennifer Zalapi, an advisor for Mainstreet Financial in Rockford.

Zalapi says Senator Dick Durbin’s proposal would benefit people who’ve been paying off debt for years, but she believes there are a few negatives.

“Filing bankruptcy for anybody is not a good thing for your credit,” Zalapi said. “That certainly will impede people from buying houses anyway because you have to wait a lot of years to repair your credit.”

However, economics professor Tammy Batson feels the positives outweigh the negatives. Freeing up money would allow people to purchase cars or homes, giving a boost to the economy.

“Those folks out there may start to see them return to the economy, you know they’d have a little more freedom to kind of go out and spend not knowing, they had this debt on their shoulders and as well as if they’ve been keeping up with it, they’d actually have maybe some new income that actually would be money that they could go out and spend in the economy,” said Batson.

Both Senator Dick Durbin and Illinois Attorney General Kwaume Raoul testified before a Senate Committee. They say nearly 44 million Americans are paying back student loans, with the average graduate owing more than $28,000.

