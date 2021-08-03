An area therapy dog receives recognition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keanu, the 10-year-old Border Collie was presented with a certificate of recognition from the state of Illinois on Tuesday.

Miss Keanu’s work includes being on duty at the Winnebago County 911 call center as well as the official therapy dog for Winnebago County sheriff Gary Caruana.

Keanu was also called into action by the Illinois National Guard to assist at the Covid-19 mass vaccination site in Rockford.

Keanu loves helping others as much as they love having her around.

“Where it really had and impact on us was, we walked into the 911 Center after the Covid lockdown, and they had pictures of Keanu posted in the various places. That just touched my heart and showed me how important it was for her to do what she does,” said Keanu’s handler, Arles Hendershott Love.

