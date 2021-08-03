Advertisement

First human case of West Nile Virus in Ill. for 2021

A Cook County resident in his 80′s who became ill in mid-June tested positive for West Nile virus.
A female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito on the skin of a human host. The mosquito’s...
A female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito on the skin of a human host. The mosquito’s red-colored abdomen is filling with blood. C. quinquefasciatus is among the mosquitoes responsible for spreading the arboviral encephalitis, West Nile virus.(James Gathany/ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the first confirmed human case of West Nile virus in Illinois for 2021. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed today that a Cook County resident in his 80′s who became ill in mid-June tested positive for West Nile virus.

“While we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we must also remember to take steps to protect our health from other illnesses,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.  “West Nile virus is something we see every year in Illinois and it is important people take steps to prevent mosquito bites and the viruses they carry by wearing insect repellent and getting rid of standing water around their homes.”

Last year, 26 counties in Illinois reported a West Nile virus positive mosquito batch, bird, horse, and/or human case. For the 2020 season, IDPH reported 42 human cases (although human cases are underreported), including four deaths.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a Culex pipiens mosquito, commonly called a house mosquito, which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches.  Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. 

However, four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms. In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis, or even death, can occur. People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.

Precautions to Fight the Bite include practicing the three “R’s” – reduce, repel, and report.

REDUCE – Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens.  Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings.  Try to keep doors and windows shut.

ELIMINATE - Or refresh each week, all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, and any other containers 

REPEL - When outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt, and apply an EPA-registered insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions.  Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

REPORT – Report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week such as roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.  The local health department or city government may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito larvae.

Additional information about West Nile virus can be found on the IDPH website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police are on the scene of an overnight shooting in the 300 block of West State Street...
1 dead, 1 person in life-threatening condition after shooting in downtown Rockford
City First Church
Church responds to new mask recommendations
Two thrown from motorcycle in Clay County crash
Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Rockford crash Sunday
The splashy, $6 million Illinois tourism campaign Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled this month, “Time...
Pritzker signs FOID modernization bill, expanding background checks to all gun sales
Blaze fire flame texture background.
House fire early Monday morning displaces Rockford family

Latest News

Marengo job fair
Mitsubishi hiring for 50 positions at Marengo Job Fair Aug. 4
"Destructive" severe thunderstorm warning alert example
New “Destructive’ severe thunderstorm warnings will trigger wireless emergency alerts
Tough Mudder comes to Rockford Aug. 14-15
Source: KCBD Graphic
Series of burglaries in Stephenson Co.