Driver sought in attempted Janesville traffic stop at high rates of speed

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is working to identify a suspect Tuesday that officers attempted to pull over during a traffic stop over the weekend.

The department states the individual riding a motorcycle was driving around 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities had tried to pull them over, but they were driving at high rates of speed on Milton Avenue.

Anyone with information on the suspect or this incident should call the Janesville PD at (608) 755-3100, Janesville Area Crimestoppers at (608) 756-3636 or upload a tip on the P3 tips app.

