Advertisement

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates finalize their divorce

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda French Gates pose together in...
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda French Gates pose together in Kirkland, Wash. The divorce of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates has been finalized. The Microsoft co-founder and his wife announced in May 2021 they were ending their 27-year marriage and on Monday, Aug. 2, a King County Superior Court judge signed the dissolution decree.(Elaine Thompson | AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — The divorce of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates has been finalized.

The Microsoft co-founder and his wife announced in May they were ending their 27-year marriage and on Monday a King County Superior Court judge signed the dissolution decree. The New York Times reports the court documents didn’t detail how they would divide their assets.

Bill Gates was formerly the world’s richest person and his fortune is estimated at about $150 billion.

They met after she began working at Microsoft as a product manager in 1987. The two were married in 1994 in Hawaii.

The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment worth about $50 billion. It has focused on global health and development and U.S. education issues since incorporating in 2000.

The two have said they will continue to work together as co-chairs of their foundation. However, if after two years Gates and French Gates decide they cannot continue in their roles, French Gates will resign her positions as co-chair and trustee, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced earlier this month.

If French Gates resigns, Gates would essentially buy her out of the foundation, one of the world’s largest private charitable organizations, and she would receive resources from him to do her own philanthropic work. The resources received would be separate from the foundation’s endowment, according to foundation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police are on the scene of an overnight shooting in the 300 block of West State Street...
1 dead, 1 person in life-threatening condition after shooting in downtown Rockford
City First Church
Church responds to new mask recommendations
Two thrown from motorcycle in Clay County crash
Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Rockford crash Sunday
Blaze fire flame texture background.
House fire early Monday morning displaces Rockford family
The splashy, $6 million Illinois tourism campaign Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled this month, “Time...
Pritzker signs FOID modernization bill, expanding background checks to all gun sales

Latest News

FILE - Five states – Florida, Texas, California, Louisiana and Missouri – account for nearly...
DeSantis doubles down as Florida again breaks COVID record
Tyler J. Kobrick
Man charged with solicitation to meet child in Winnebago Co.
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
New York Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds
United Auto Workers members leave the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Warren Truck Plant after the...
Union auto workers return to wearing masks
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
Multiple injuries as gunshots fired at Pentagon transit stop