Beloit Snappers prep for opening night at ABC Supply Stadium

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - After nearly 40 years at Pohlman Field, a new era kicks off Tuesday night for the Beloit Snappers and opening day at the new ABC Supply Stadium.

The privately funded ball park will hold more than 3,500 seats with a wraparound concourse that allows fans to see the game no matter where they are, a 40″x40″ HD videoboard and five brand new concession stands with four different concepts for fans to enjoy.

The Snappers will take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

WIFR, along with our sister station WMTV in Madison will televise all Snappers’ home games. Fans can watch on channels 23.3 The Circle out of Rockford and 15.3 out of Madison.

Tuesday night’s game is sold out, but limited standing-room only tickets are still available.

