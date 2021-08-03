Another winner on tap Tuesday, though signs of heat’s return emerge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Believe it or not, the Stateline’s in the midst of one if its most lengthy cool spells of the summer, though few would even consider calling our weather of late cold. Still, the 78° high temperature recorded at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport makes Monday the fourth straight day with below normal temperatures.

A fifth straight day of cooler than normal temperatures is anticipated Tuesday, though temperatures should warm a few notches over Monday. Interestingly, only once before this summer had there been five straight days with below normal temperatures. From July 8-12, temperatures didn’t once hit the 80° mark.

A good amount of sunshine’s expected on Tuesday, especially early on. Later in the day, much as was the case Monday, a scattering of mid-level clouds is to develop. High-resolution models continue to generate a few very isolated sprinkles, though we just don’t see those coming to fruition.

Bright sun dominates Tuesday morning, though a few clouds will develop in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As the sun begins to set in the evening, the atmosphere will again become stable, allowing for skies to clear very quickly.

Just a few clouds will be around early Tuesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That couldn’t possibly bode better for baseball fans eagerly anticipating the Beloit Snappers’ first home game at brand new ABC Supply Stadium Tuesday evening. Game time temperatures should be in the mid-70s with mainly sunny skies. By game’s end, temperatures will have only dipped to around 70°.

Things are shaping up just perfectly for the Beloit Snappers' first game and their brand new ABC Supply Stadium Tuesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll copy and paste our weather once again on Wednesday, though even a bit more sun is likely to occur. This should allow temperatures to rise another notch or two, though there’ll be no need for the A/C.

Sunshine is likely to be a bit more dominant on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While we’re in the midst of a reprieve from heat and humidity, it won’t last forever. Medium range projections continue to suggest a resurgence of heat and humidity toward the weekend and extending into next week. By Saturday, temperatures will be back into the 90s, and it’s not unrealistic to imagine temperatures reaching the middle or even upper 90s shortly thereafter. With the much more soupy weather regime set to return, it’s prompted the reinsertion of rain/thunderstorm chances beginning Thursday night. Rest assured, though, as has been the case so often this summer, storm coverage will likely be quite scattered and dry hours are to greatly outnumber the wet ones.

There's no need for the A/C for now, but by this weekend, heat and humidity look to stage a resurgence. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain chances don't return to the forecast until late Thursday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

