WIFR posts EEO public file report

The report details Aug. 1 2020 through July 31, 2021.
23 News logo
23 News logo(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - WIFR is using this article to post their EEO public file report on Monday.

The law requires an employer to post a notice describing the Federal laws prohibiting job discrimination based on race, color, sex, national origin, religion, age, equal pay, disability or genetic information.

The report details Aug. 1 2020 through July 31, 2021. A vacancy list, master recruitment source list and recruitment initiatives during this time period.

Vacancy List
Vacancy List(WIFR)

