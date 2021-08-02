Advertisement

Vaccine fraud could be a statewide issue as school year approaches

Medical professionals warn about the risks associated with parents lying about their child’s age to get them vaccinated.
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE (WIFR) - As parents rush to get their kids vaccinated, medical professionals worry about the rise in vaccine fraud and the risks that come with vaccinating a child who’s too young for the shot.

There are more opportunities than ever for the group of kids 12-18 to get the Pfizer vaccine, but the CDC says giving shots to anyone younger comes with a significant set of risks.

As the number of positive COVID-19 cases increase across the Stateline, some parents rush to get their kids vaccinated, but medical professionals say it’s important parents are truthful about their child’s age before they get vaccinated.

“To give a child a vaccine that is intended for someone who’s older is just so dangerous as far as side effects and it’s like giving them medication for an adult with child,” said FHN Nurse Infection Preventionist Margie Kochsmier.

According to Kochsmier, lying about your child’s age is federal forgery. She said vaccines are approved for certain ages for a reason; giving kids a stronger dose can have certain side effects.

“You can have monophyletic reactions, we are really hoping that parents are going to do the right thing, and give the correct age for their kids, and just keep them protected,” said Kocksmier.

Even though children 11 and under aren’t approved to be vaccinated, medical professionals say getting the vaccine is the best thing you can do for those 12 and older.

“We have a responsibility as a society to community, to keep those kids safe, to wrap our arms around them by creating the strongest herd immunity we can, having the highest vaccination rates that we can possibly achieve as a community,” said Boone County Health Department Public Health Administrator Amanda Mehl.

With the school year starting in a matter of weeks, Mehl said the younger students’ time to receive a vaccine will come.

“I do believe that we will see a younger age bracket approved we are very, very hopeful about that... the day that’s approved our department will start vaccinating younger kids that are younger, as well.”

Mehl said lying about your age or vaccination status not only puts you at risk, but everyone else around you will have an increased likelihood of testing positive for COVID-19.

Based on clinical trials Pfizer remains the only one of the three major COVID-19 vaccines that’s approved for ages 12-18.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police are on the scene of an overnight shooting in the 300 block of West State Street...
1 dead, 1 person in life-threatening condition after shooting in downtown Rockford
City First Church
Church responds to new mask recommendations
Shooting investigation in Rockford
Rockford Police respond to shooting investigation
What started as a backyard game is now a competitive sport where athletes like Fiorenza compete...
Blitzball: the up and coming backyard ball game
Blaze fire flame texture background.
House fire early Monday morning displaces Rockford family

Latest News

It's shaping up to be a phenomenal evening for the Snappers' Opening Night at ABC Supply Stadium.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 8/2/2021
Rena Lupps celebrated her 105th birthday on Monday outside her home in Pecatonica.
Pecatonica woman turns 105, says secret is no alcohol and no smoking
Rena Lupps celebrated her birthday on Monday. She turned 105 years old.
Pecatonica woman turns 105 years old
Olivo Tacos opens a second location in Belvidere
Olivo Taco opens a second location in Belvidere
Return to Retail 8.2
Returning to retail in the Stateline