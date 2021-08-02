Advertisement

Target strongly recommends masks at many stores: Dane Co., Rock Co., others included

The Minneapolis-based company had set a goal in 2017 to gradually increase hourly wages from...
The Minneapolis-based company had set a goal in 2017 to gradually increase hourly wages from $10 to $15 by the end of 2020.(KATU, Target)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Masks will soon be required for employees at many Target stores throughout much of Wisconsin – and the rest of the United States - and strongly recommended for everyone else.

The retail giant announced Monday that, starting the following day, its stores would mandate face coverings for workers in all counties included in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidelines for wearing masks at indoor public places and indoor private gatherings.

All customers, vaccinated or not, are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

The federal agency recommends masks for nearly everyone in a county with a substantial or high community transmission level. That includes Dane Co., Rock Co., and most of southern Wisconsin – as well as much of the rest of the state. (Check below for a full list of southwestern Wisconsin counties)

“The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic,” the statement from Target read.

In its statement, the company added that it will continue to recommend its employees and customers wear a mask at all stores across the country, if they are unvaccinated. It also promised to follow all local COVID-19 requirements.

Dane Co. and Rock Co. have both followed the CDC’s lead – as has the state’s Dept. of Health Services – in recommending masks when indoors.

More coverage
Could a mask mandate return to Wisconsin?
Dane Co. businesses impose masking requirements following new CDC guidance

Target also reminded unvaccinated individuals that they can get the vaccine at nearly all of the CVS stores in its Target locations. For employees, it will even pay them while they are being vaccinated and provide free Lyft rides if the workers need them.

CDC's map of community transmission levels across Wisconsin on August 2, 2021.
CDC's map of community transmission levels across Wisconsin on August 2, 2021.(CDC)

List of counties listed as Substantial or High on August 2, 2021:

  • Calumet Co.
  • Columbia Co.
  • Dane Co.
  • Dodge Co.
  • Jefferson Co.
  • Kenosha Co.
  • Marquette Co.
  • Milwaukee Co.
  • Ozaukee Co.
  • Racine Co.
  • Richland Co.
  • Rock Co.
  • Sauk Co.
  • Sheboygan Co.
  • Walworth Co.
  • Washington Co.
  • Waushara Co.
  • Winnebago Co.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police are on the scene of an overnight shooting in the 300 block of West State Street...
1 dead, 1 person in life-threatening condition after shooting in downtown Rockford
Shooting investigation in Rockford
Rockford Police respond to shooting investigation
City First Church
Church responds to new mask recommendations
What started as a backyard game is now a competitive sport where athletes like Fiorenza compete...
Blitzball: the up and coming backyard ball game
Rockford Fire is on scene at 600 Oak Knolls Ave. North for a structure fire.
Rockford Fire responds to structure fire

Latest News

VACCINE FRAUD
VACCINE FRAUD
State of Illinois to celebrate Black business month in August
New report shows likelihood of developing diabetes
Medicaid coverage in Ill. expanded for diabetes prevention, management programs
Parents decide to homeschool children due to COVID-19 restrictions
Parents decide to homeschool children because of COVID-19 restrictions
The splashy, $6 million Illinois tourism campaign Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled this month, “Time...
Pritzker signs FOID modernization bill, expanding background checks to all gun sales