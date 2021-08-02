Target strongly recommends masks at many stores: Dane Co., Rock Co., others included

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Masks will soon be required for employees at many Target stores throughout much of Wisconsin – and the rest of the United States - and strongly recommended for everyone else.

The retail giant announced Monday that, starting the following day, its stores would mandate face coverings for workers in all counties included in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidelines for wearing masks at indoor public places and indoor private gatherings.

All customers, vaccinated or not, are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

The federal agency recommends masks for nearly everyone in a county with a substantial or high community transmission level. That includes Dane Co., Rock Co., and most of southern Wisconsin – as well as much of the rest of the state. (Check below for a full list of southwestern Wisconsin counties)

“The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic,” the statement from Target read.

In its statement, the company added that it will continue to recommend its employees and customers wear a mask at all stores across the country, if they are unvaccinated. It also promised to follow all local COVID-19 requirements.

Dane Co. and Rock Co. have both followed the CDC’s lead – as has the state’s Dept. of Health Services – in recommending masks when indoors.

Target also reminded unvaccinated individuals that they can get the vaccine at nearly all of the CVS stores in its Target locations. For employees, it will even pay them while they are being vaccinated and provide free Lyft rides if the workers need them.

CDC's map of community transmission levels across Wisconsin on August 2, 2021. (CDC)

List of counties listed as Substantial or High on August 2, 2021:

Calumet Co.

Columbia Co.

Dane Co.

Dodge Co.

Jefferson Co.

Kenosha Co.

Marquette Co.

Milwaukee Co.

Ozaukee Co.

Racine Co.

Richland Co.

Rock Co.

Sauk Co.

Sheboygan Co.

Walworth Co.

Washington Co.

Waushara Co.

Winnebago Co.

