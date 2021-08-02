Suspect in Freeport robberies is Mississippi man

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A man suspected in two Freeport robberies was taken into custody on charges of aggravated armed robbery.

On Monday, Aug. 2, The Freeport Police Department announced they will serve 19-year-old Joseph S. Williams Jr. of Biloxi, Mississippi the arrest warrants after arrangements are made to transport him to the Stephenson County Courthouse from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, where he has been in their custody since July 29, on a charge of armed robbery.

One of the arrest warrants that was obtained Monday was the result of an investigation into an armed robbery that occurred on July 11 at the Shell Express gas station located at 1736 S. West Ave. in Freeport. The other arrest warrant that was obtained was the result of an investigation into an armed robbery on July 19 at the Super 8 Motel located at 1551 S. Sleezer Home Rd. in Freeport. In both of these cases it is alleged that cash was stolen at gunpoint, according to the Freeport Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.