State legislators call for action to preserve Byron, Dresden plants

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Republican Illinois state legislators issued a joint statement calling for legislative leaders to reconvene the Illinois General Assembly at the earliest possible date to pass legislation that will keep the state’s nuclear fleet online and extend Illinois’ renewable portfolio standard.

Deputy Senate Republican Leader Sue Rezin (R-Morris) and State Senator Brian Stewart (R-Freeport) along with Deputy House Republican Leader Tom Demmer (R-Dixon), and House Republican Conference Chair Leader David Welter (R-Morris) issued the joint statement.

“If action is not taken soon, tens of thousands of workers will lose their livelihoods, millions of utility customers across Illinois will begin paying higher energy costs, and we will all suffer an immediate environmental impact equivalent to putting 4.4 million additional cars on the road, emitting carbon and other harmful sources of air pollution. Too much is at stake to wait for the demands of every individual interest group to be satisfied in a comprehensive energy package. We must act now to pass the provisions there is broad agreement on, which include preserving Illinois’ nuclear fleet and extending the state’s renewable portfolio standard with incentives for critical solar and wind initiatives. We are committed to passing these items now and coming back to the table to negotiate the more long-term aspects of Illinois’ energy future with the various stakeholders between now and the General Assembly’s Fall Veto Session in October. Time is of the essence. We cannot wait until later this autumn to protect energy jobs, protect our environment, and prevent dramatic rate hikes on utility customers,” according to the statement released on Monday.

Senator Stewart and Leader Demmer represent the district that includes the Byron Generating Station in Ogle County. Leader Rezin and Leader Welter represent the district that includes the Dresden Generating Station in Grundy County.

Exelon Generation, owner of the nuclear plants at Byron and Dresden, filed decommission reports on July 28, among the final steps required by law to retire the two plants this autumn.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.