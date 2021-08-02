Advertisement

Shooting, shots fired reported in Rockford over weekend


By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department reported shots fired and a shooting over the weekend.

On Thursday, July 29, at around 6:25 p.m., officers were sent to the 1000 block of E. State Street for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers learned that multiple buildings in the area were struck as two cars exchanged gunfire while driving east on State Street. A short time later, officers located one of the cars, abandoned, near 17th Street and 19th Avenue. The car was reported stolen out of Iowa, according to the Rockford Police Department.

On Friday, July 30, 2021, at approximately 5:55 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the area of 10th Avenue and 20th Street for reports of shots fired between two vehicles chasing each other. One of the vehicles collided with two parked cars near the above intersection and the occupants fled on foot. Officers located two occupants a short time later. During the investigation, officers also recovered a handgun from the car.

On Sunday, Aug. 1 at around 3:12 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Henrietta Avenue for a report of a man struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the Rockford Police Department.

