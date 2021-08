ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire is on scene at 600 Oak Knolls Ave. North for a structure fire.

Crews say the fire is under control.

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a structure fire at 600 Oak Knolls Avenue North. Fire is under control at this time. pic.twitter.com/2MlIDCJlUu — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) August 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.