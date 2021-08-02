Advertisement

Rockford fire and police chiefs, Mayor McNamara to serve lunch at Rockford Rescue Mission Tuesday

Lunch will be served from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Rockford Rescue Mission’s Great Room.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – Rockford Interim Police Chief Randy Berke, Rockford Interim Fire Chief Todd Stockburger and Mayor Tom McNamara will all help serve lunch Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Rockford Rescue Mission.

This follows the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive held July 12-16 by Rock River Valley Blood Center. Some 281 people donated blood — 166 on behalf of the police department and 115 for the fire department. The donations could save 843 lives, according to the Rockford Rescue Mission.

To celebrate the drive’s success, both departments pledged to do something special for the community. The mayor will be joining the celebration as well. Lunch will be served from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Rockford Rescue Mission’s Great Room.

“Throughout this year, Rockford Rescue Mission has been a certainty in an uncertain world. We are honored city leadership has chosen to serve the community in a great demonstration of compassion for those in need of help and hope,” Rockford Rescue Mission CEO, Sherry Pitney said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police are on the scene of an overnight shooting in the 300 block of West State Street...
1 dead, 1 person in life-threatening condition after shooting in downtown Rockford
Shooting investigation in Rockford
Rockford Police respond to shooting investigation
City First Church
Church responds to new mask recommendations
What started as a backyard game is now a competitive sport where athletes like Fiorenza compete...
Blitzball: the up and coming backyard ball game
Rockford Fire is on scene at 600 Oak Knolls Ave. North for a structure fire.
Rockford Fire responds to structure fire

Latest News

The splashy, $6 million Illinois tourism campaign Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled this month, “Time...
Pritzker signs FOID modernization bill, expanding background checks to all gun sales
Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox is embarking on a solo chapter.
Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox coming to Rockford Nov. 13
Rockford area groups collaborate for CRE8IV mural pop-up Aug. 4
Exelon Generation, owner of the nuclear plants at Byron and Dresden, filed decommission reports...
State legislators call for action to preserve Byron, Dresden plants