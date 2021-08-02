Rockford fire and police chiefs, Mayor McNamara to serve lunch at Rockford Rescue Mission Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – Rockford Interim Police Chief Randy Berke, Rockford Interim Fire Chief Todd Stockburger and Mayor Tom McNamara will all help serve lunch Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Rockford Rescue Mission.

This follows the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive held July 12-16 by Rock River Valley Blood Center. Some 281 people donated blood — 166 on behalf of the police department and 115 for the fire department. The donations could save 843 lives, according to the Rockford Rescue Mission.

To celebrate the drive’s success, both departments pledged to do something special for the community. The mayor will be joining the celebration as well. Lunch will be served from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Rockford Rescue Mission’s Great Room.

“Throughout this year, Rockford Rescue Mission has been a certainty in an uncertain world. We are honored city leadership has chosen to serve the community in a great demonstration of compassion for those in need of help and hope,” Rockford Rescue Mission CEO, Sherry Pitney said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.