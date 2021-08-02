Rockford area groups collaborate for CRE8IV mural pop-up Aug. 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A pop-up event to celebrate the completion of new murals in downtown Rockford will be held on Aug. 4.

Those interested can enjoy public art and being part of the community during a pop-up event held by the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Rockford Area Arts Council, local businesses and community partners to celebrate the completion of new murals in downtown Rockford.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4, the community is invited to stop by Janene’s Event Design Studio and Social Café at 607 W. State St. and surrounding parking lots to grab a bite to eat, hear from speakers and admire the artwork. The pop-up celebration honors two murals created by artists Fatherless and one by Stuk One, which was completed in partnership with the Rockford Area Arts Council.

The event is free and open to the public. Food will be available for purchase at one of Rockford’s favorites for soul food, T & C’s Cooking Creations, owned by local business owner Tisha Hannah.

A short program telling the story behind the artwork will begin at approximately 12 p.m. and includes the artists themselves, along with local officials, business owners and a few special guests.

“I am really excited to see the beautification efforts and mural projects expand to Rockford’s west-end business district. In addition to celebrating some of Rockford’s best, it has helped increase foot traffic to our local business. It is another reason to be proud of our region and what it can become,” Janene Stephenson, owner of Janene’s Event Design Studio and Social Café said.

The pop-up event and murals are a part of CRE8IV (pronounced “Creative”), a community-building, arts-infused long-term event launched in 2019 by the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The latest set of murals aims to recognize and celebrate our community’s diversity.

“As a disability rights advocate, and member of the Disability community, I am happy to see that there are murals in our city that specifically acknowledge the Disability and Deaf communities. From the beginning, it has been clear that CRE8IV, as part of RACVB’s placemaking and public art efforts, has been focused on acknowledging and amplifying diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in our region. I hope that residents who identify as members of the Disability and Deaf communities see themselves in the murals, and it helps to empower them to feel a sense of pride in their city and community,” Eric Brown, education and advocacy coordinator at RAMP said.

A sign language interpreter will be on-site for the event. There will also be music by DJ Rated AG for the event.

