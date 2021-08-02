Rock Falls man, 66, killed in Ogle Co. crash

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 66-year-old Rock Falls man was killed in a crash in Ogle County on Saturday afternoon.

On July 31, at 2:28 p.m., the Illinois State Police were sent to a traffic crash at the intersection of Lowell Park Road and Pines Road in Ogle County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Ford Focus, driven by Katherine E. McConnell, 30-years-old of Rock Falls, was traveling northbound on Lowell Park Road and failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2000 Yamaha Roadstar motorcycle, traveling eastbound on Pines Road, driven by Terry E. Richards, 66-years-old of Rock Falls, according to the ISP.

The vehicles collided in the intersection. McConnell was transported by Polo Community Ambulance to KSB Hospital in Dixon. Richards was air lifted from the scene by REACT Helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, where he succumbed to his injuries.

McConnell was charged with failure to yield, no valid driver’s license and no insurance. Assisting at the scene were the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office and Slim-N-Hanks Towing. The crash remains under investigation by the ISP Crash Reconstruction Unit and more charges may be pending, according to the ISP.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.