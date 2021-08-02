Advertisement

Returning to retail in the Stateline

Now, as restrictions begin to lift, the return to retail is upon us.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It goes without saying that businesses both big and small suffered greatly during the pandemic, with shoppers spending less and entrepreneurs struggling with more.

Sandy Dingus, the marketing and special events manager for Edgebrook Shopping Center, spoke with 23 News on Monday.

Dingus discussed how Edgebrook fared during the pandemic, the greatest piece to the success of the ‘return to retail and how you can support business owners trying to make a comeback.

