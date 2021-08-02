Advertisement

Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox coming to Rockford Nov. 13

After 20 years as front man to Rascal Flatts, LeVox will be performing hits from the band and his new original music as well.
Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox is embarking on a solo chapter.
Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox is embarking on a solo chapter.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox will stop in Rockford at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office and by phone at 815-968-5222.

After 20 years as front man to Rascal Flatts, LeVox will be performing hits from the band and his new original music as well.

