Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox coming to Rockford Nov. 13

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox will stop in Rockford at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office and by phone at 815-968-5222.

After 20 years as front man to Rascal Flatts, LeVox will be performing hits from the band and his new original music as well.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.