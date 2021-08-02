Pecatonica woman turns 105, says secret is no alcohol and no smoking

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - There is no such thing as the Monday blues for one Pecatonica woman, as she celebrates a special birthday.

Rena Lupps is 105 years old today. She says she’s lived in Winnebago County her whole life and graduated from Winnebago High School. Friends and family stopped by to wish Lupps a happy birthday, dropping off flowers, balloons and birthday cards. Her secret to her longevity, no alcohol and no smoking. Lupps says she didn’t want to have a party, not only because she didn’t want to, but because it’s still not safe.

“I said absolutely no big party. The last party, there was 146 in the church, and I said no way.”

Lupps has two grandchildren and raised 13 foster kids.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.