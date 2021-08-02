Advertisement

Olivo Taco opens a second location in Belvidere

Peace, love and tacos
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -From three food trucks roaming the city to now cutting the ribbon at its second store front, Olivo taco opens up shop in Belvidere, Monday.

Its menu ranges from steak, chicken or fish tacos to fiesta bowls and elotes. The Belvidere restaurant is located at 603 S. State Street.

Olivo taco says its goal is to give back to the community by offering high quality tacos for a great price.

“Belvidere has been so humble and so welcoming, we love the vibe, we love to bring the tacos to them because they’ve been supporting us since we started,” said, Said Zatar, co-owner of Olivo Taco.

