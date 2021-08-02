Advertisement

Nordlof Center hosts ETF concert for kids

Families around the Rockford area came out on Sunday to enjoy music and food at the Nordlof...
Families around the Rockford area came out on Sunday to enjoy music and food at the Nordlof Center.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Families around the Rockford area came out on Sunday to enjoy music and food at the Nordlof Center.

It was a benefit concert that included a number of artists and a meet and greet with Elmo. Families enjoyed food and other activities. All proceeds for the concert benefit the annual Underground Kidz Award Show which will take place in Atlanta next year.

“The biggest thing was to give back for the children you know I do a lot of local live events in Milwaukee and they’re showcasing this talent, so I figured to give back for the kids is an awesome idea,” said Concert host Tony McVeith.

