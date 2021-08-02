Name released of Janesville man killed in Rock Co. crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner has released the name of the 56-year-old man who died over the weekend following a wreck in the Town of Fulton.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Ricky Gilson died Sunday, the day after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash. Its preliminary report confirmed the Janesville man died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office had reported Sunday that authorities were called around 6:40 p.m. Saturday to a crash at the N. U.S. 51 and W. Arrowhead Shores intersection. Investigators determined Gilson had been heading north at the time and collided with a southbound SUV.

Gilson was thrown from the vehicle in the collision. He and passenger, a 54-year-old Indianford woman, were taken to the hospital where Gilson was later pronounced dead, authorities said. The woman suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The three people in the oncoming SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries, they added.

Authorities have not stated what may have led to the crash. It remains under investigation by the Rock Co. Sheriff’s OFfice.

