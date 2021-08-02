Advertisement

Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Rockford crash Sunday

Rockford police officers were sent to the intersection of Kishwaukee Street and Brooke Road for a report of a vehicle and motorcycle crash.
Two thrown from motorcycle in Clay County crash
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 29-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Rockford on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, Aug. 1, at approximately 2:50 a.m., Rockford police officers were sent to the intersection of Kishwaukee Street and Brooke Road for a report of a vehicle and motorcycle crash. The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

