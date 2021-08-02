Meet and Greets scheduled for Rockford fire, police chief candidates
The events will take place Aug. 10 and Aug. 11.
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire and Police Commission will host public Meet and Greet sessions for the chief candidates.
Fire Chief Candidate Meet and Greet
Tuesday, Aug. 10
5 to 7 p.m.
Riverfront Museum Park, Kresge Hall, 711 N. Main St.
Police Chief Candidate Meet and Greet
Wednesday, Aug. 11
5 to 7 p.m.
Riverfront Museum Park, Kresge Hall, 711 N. Main St.
For more information on the candidates, visit here.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.