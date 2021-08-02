Meet and Greets scheduled for Rockford fire, police chief candidates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire and Police Commission will host public Meet and Greet sessions for the chief candidates.

Fire Chief Candidate Meet and Greet

Tuesday, Aug. 10

5 to 7 p.m.

Riverfront Museum Park, Kresge Hall, 711 N. Main St.

Police Chief Candidate Meet and Greet

Wednesday, Aug. 11

5 to 7 p.m.

Riverfront Museum Park, Kresge Hall, 711 N. Main St.

