House fire early Monday morning displaces Rockford family

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A house fire in Rockford early Monday morning is leaving one family without a home.

Just after 12:30 Monday morning, Rockford Fire responded to 117 Willard Ave., and upon arrival saw heavy smoke billowing from the home. The family had already exited the house at that time. The fire was located in the basement area, and controlled in under 20 min. The basement received heavy fire damage, and the main living quarters suffered heavy smoke damage. No residents or firefighters were injured in the fire.

The American Red Cross will help provide temporary housing as the family is displaced as a result of the fire. Damages are estimated at $50,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

