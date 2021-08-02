Advertisement

Fox employee alleges harassment, discrimination in lawsuit

FILE - This Nov. 27, 2018 file photo shows Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano...
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2018 file photo shows Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano hosting the inaugural broadcast of "Liberty File" on the new streaming service Fox Nation, in New York. Fox employee John Fawcett, 27, who was hired in March 2019, said he was in an elevator with Napolitano later that year when Napolitano stroked his arm and made suggestive comments.(Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An associate producer on Monday filed a lawsuit against Fox News Network, saying he was discriminated against because of his gender and subjected to unwelcome attention from an on-air personality.

John Fawcett, who works on the “Kudlow” show hosted by Larry Kudlow on Fox Business Network, claims in his lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan that “sexual harassment, sex discrimination, and racial discrimination are still tolerated at Fox.”

He said executives “will bend over backwards to protect such behavior so long as it is perpetrated by senior management or prominent on-air personalities.”

In a statement, Fox News Media said it had investigated and addressed Fawcett’s claim against the personality, and that his additional claims were “baseless and nothing more than a desperate attempt at a payday.”

Fawcett, 27, who was hired in March 2019, said he was in an elevator with Fox personality Andrew Napolitano later that year when Napolitano stroked his arm and made suggestive comments. He said he told his then-boss, Lou Dobbs, who told a company executive but the executive was dismissive.

Fox said the network investigated and “took immediate, appropriate action.” The company said it and Napolitano had since ended their relationship, but did not clarify when asked if that was connected to the allegations or the lawsuit.

Fawcett also said that while working at Kudlow’s show, which he started working after Dobbs’ show was canceled, he has heard Kudlow use slurs and make sexually inappropriate remarks with no recrimination.

He also said the executive producer, a woman, discriminated against male staff in an effort to replace them with female staff, and that she tried to force Fawcett’s resignation or firing.

Fox denied the allegations and said it would “defend the matter vigorously in court.”

___

This story has been corrected to show the name is Fox Business Network, not Fox Business Channel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police are on the scene of an overnight shooting in the 300 block of West State Street...
1 dead, 1 person in life-threatening condition after shooting in downtown Rockford
Shooting investigation in Rockford
Rockford Police respond to shooting investigation
City First Church
Church responds to new mask recommendations
What started as a backyard game is now a competitive sport where athletes like Fiorenza compete...
Blitzball: the up and coming backyard ball game
Rockford Fire is on scene at 600 Oak Knolls Ave. North for a structure fire.
Rockford Fire responds to structure fire

Latest News

VACCINE FRAUD
VACCINE FRAUD
DaBaby apologizes for inflammatory comments he made.
Rapper DaBaby apologizes for inflammatory comments
State of Illinois to celebrate Black business month in August
voting
Early voting wraps up in OH-15 special election primary