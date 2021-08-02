Extended period of dry, comfortable weather expected this week
Heat, humidity to remain absent for several days to come
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Folks throughout the Stateline could validly make the claim that August, 2021′s off to a picture perfect start! If you enjoyed Sunday’s sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s, you’ll be happy to know there’s more of that in store for the foreseeable future! On top of the cooler temperatures, humidity is essentially extinct here as well, as dew points Sunday dropped into the 40s and 50s, a far cry from the 60s and 70s of last week.
High pressure’s in the process of drifting overhead, and will remain in close proximity to our area through the next few days. That’s sure to promise quite a bit of sunshine once again on Monday. The air aloft, however, will be a bit cooler than it was Sunday, making the air a bit more unstable into the afternoon hours. The takeaway from this development is that it’s at least a possibility that a few more clouds will bubble in the afternoon hours. Our Timecast model even implies a few sprinkles may also flare, though we see this as being an extremely unlikely possibility, given the expansive drought still in place and the absence of much, if any, atmospheric moisture. As for temperatures, expect most, if not all areas to top out in the middle to upper 70s.
Tuesday’s to be much the same as Monday, the exceptions being it’s likely we’ll see a bit more in the way of sunshine and temperatures will inch up back into the 80s.
All eyes are on the forecast for Tuesday evening, especially north of the Wisconsin border, as the Beloit Snappers get set to host their first home game at the brand new ABC Supply Stadium. Skies are likely to be mainly clear to partly cloudy come the 6:35pm first pitch with temperatures around 77°.
As a rule, temperatures this week should warm a degree or two per day. Humidity, however, looks to remain on the manageable side throughout the week. At the earliest, the next time we may need the A/C would be Friday.
Not only are we receiving a nice, extended break from the heat and humidity, we’ve also seen concentrations of smoke in the atmosphere thin out considerably. While some haze remains present, it’s nowhere near the factor it was for much of last week, when many reported to have been able to smell the smoke with ease for quite a few days.
Current indications are that we won’t have to concern ourselves too much with smoke, at least for the first half of the week. If anything, smoke concentrations may thin out even more than they had done on Sunday. While it’s our belief we won’t lose the smoke entirely, it certainly doesn’t appear likely to cause any meaningful reduction in sunlight, nor is it likely to present any air quality issues in or around the Stateline.
