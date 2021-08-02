City First Church kicks off ‘Pack the Bus’ event to gather school supplies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the start of the school year approaching, one area church wants to help make sure kids have the school supplies they need before heading back to class.

City First Church in Rockford kicks off its ‘Pack the Bus’ program. Now through August 8th, the church will be collecting donations for backpacks and school supplies to give to 2,000 students at a number of area schools.

“We’ve been doing food distributions and we were like well since school is coming up we’ve done this in the past, so this time we’re like let’s do a little bit bigger a little bit more,” said City First Church SERVE Coordinator Dakota Peoples.

For a complete list of where to donate visit City First Church’s website.

