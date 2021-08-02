Advertisement

City First Church kicks off ‘Pack the Bus’ event to gather school supplies

With the start of the school year approaching, one area church wants to help make sure kids...
With the start of the school year approaching, one area church wants to help make sure kids have the school supplies they need before heading back to class.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the start of the school year approaching, one area church wants to help make sure kids have the school supplies they need before heading back to class.

City First Church in Rockford kicks off its ‘Pack the Bus’ program. Now through August 8th, the church will be collecting donations for backpacks and school supplies to give to 2,000 students at a number of area schools.

“We’ve been doing food distributions and we were like well since school is coming up we’ve done this in the past, so this time we’re like let’s do a little bit bigger a little bit more,” said City First Church SERVE Coordinator Dakota Peoples.

For a complete list of where to donate visit City First Church’s website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police are on the scene of an overnight shooting in the 300 block of West State Street...
1 dead, 1 person in life-threatening condition after shooting in downtown Rockford
Large piles of garbage are appearing in Owen Township.
Piles of trash on roads leaves an eyesore for one local community
Alan Beaman’s case now allowed to go to trial
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois have increased by 46% over last week and hospitalizations are up...
Illinois public health officials announce 11,682 new cases of Coronavirus disease
Rockford housing market sees historical increase in June prices.
Rockford housing market surges; first time buyer wins bidding war

Latest News

23 News at 10
Families around the Rockford area came out on Sunday to enjoy music and food at the Nordlof...
Nordlof Center hosts ETF concert for kids
City First Church
Church responds to new mask recommendations
We've gotten a break from the smoky haze that had settled over our skies for the past several...
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 8/1/2021