Advertisement

Church responds to new mask recommendations

City First Church says it will continue to follow CDC guidelines.
City First Church
City First Church(WIFR)
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - August first was the first Sunday of church services after the Winnebago County Health Department released new mask guidance.

City First Church in Rockford welcomes hundreds of members in person or online every Sunday. Leaders say their large auditorium space for worship allows for plenty of social distancing which will continue to come in handy as cases rise across the county.

“It was lonely,” said Cora Baker who attends City First Church regularly. She said she’s fully vaccinated and has enjoyed worshipping the last few months without a mask.

“We feel much better,” said Baker. “You feel like the world is reconnecting back together.”

New Winnebago County Health Department guidelines recommend masks be worn indoors. Baker said while she has the shot, she plans to follow the safety guidance.

“If I don’t know you, and you don’t say you’ve been vaccinated, I don’t communicate with that person,” said Baker.

City First Church Executive Pastor Lisa Seaton said her church will adopt those recommendations from the health department, and pass them along to their congregation.

“We’ve always talked about how we believe the hope and the message of Jesus is essential,” said Seaton. “There’s been so much isolation and depression that we all need continued hope, but we also need to be safe.”

Seaton said they’ll continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in our area and communicate any updates with their parishioners.

“We’ve always talked about how we believe the hope and the message of Jesus is essential,” said Seaton. “There’s been so much isolation and depression that we all need continued hope, but we also need to be safe.” .

Pastor Seaton said ultimately the church will follow CDC guidelines and continue to offer online services.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police are on the scene of an overnight shooting in the 300 block of West State Street...
1 dead, 1 person in life-threatening condition after shooting in downtown Rockford
Large piles of garbage are appearing in Owen Township.
Piles of trash on roads leaves an eyesore for one local community
Alan Beaman’s case now allowed to go to trial
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois have increased by 46% over last week and hospitalizations are up...
Illinois public health officials announce 11,682 new cases of Coronavirus disease
Rockford housing market sees historical increase in June prices.
Rockford housing market surges; first time buyer wins bidding war

Latest News

We've gotten a break from the smoky haze that had settled over our skies for the past several...
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 8/1/2021
Rockford Fire is on scene at 600 Oak Knolls Ave. North for a structure fire.
Rockford Fire responds to structure fire
Shooting investigation in Rockford
Rockford Police respond to shooting investigation
Rockford Police are on the scene of an overnight shooting in the 300 block of West State Street...
1 dead, 1 person in life-threatening condition after shooting in downtown Rockford