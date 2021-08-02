Church responds to new mask recommendations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - August first was the first Sunday of church services after the Winnebago County Health Department released new mask guidance.

City First Church in Rockford welcomes hundreds of members in person or online every Sunday. Leaders say their large auditorium space for worship allows for plenty of social distancing which will continue to come in handy as cases rise across the county.

“It was lonely,” said Cora Baker who attends City First Church regularly. She said she’s fully vaccinated and has enjoyed worshipping the last few months without a mask.

“We feel much better,” said Baker. “You feel like the world is reconnecting back together.”

New Winnebago County Health Department guidelines recommend masks be worn indoors. Baker said while she has the shot, she plans to follow the safety guidance.

“If I don’t know you, and you don’t say you’ve been vaccinated, I don’t communicate with that person,” said Baker.

City First Church Executive Pastor Lisa Seaton said her church will adopt those recommendations from the health department, and pass them along to their congregation.

“We’ve always talked about how we believe the hope and the message of Jesus is essential,” said Seaton. “There’s been so much isolation and depression that we all need continued hope, but we also need to be safe.”

Seaton said they’ll continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in our area and communicate any updates with their parishioners.

Pastor Seaton said ultimately the church will follow CDC guidelines and continue to offer online services.

