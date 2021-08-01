Advertisement

Winnebago County Veteran’s Association puts on benefit bike show

Raffles, a dunk tank, karaoke and free dental care for veterans brings dozens to Don Carter Lanes Saturday.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Veteran’s Associations revs its engine for a bike show in Rockford Saturday morning for a good cause.

Dozens crowded the Don Carter Lanes parking lot to support this event which offers free dental care for veterans in need. Not only were there motorcycles to browse at the fundraiser today, but there were also raffles going on every hour, a dunk tank and karaoke. Some bike owners received trophies for best military themed bike, and best custom paint job.

“The outpouring of support for our veterans at this program helps, we fund the dental care for these veterans in need and the outpouring of support here in Rockford today. Unbelievable,” said Veterans Smile Program President Patricia Devore.

