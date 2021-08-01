Advertisement

Volunteers team up to clean up trash at Keith Creek in Rockford

The event was held in an effort to raise awareness for the ongoing Keith Creek corridor study
Trash
Trash(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Region one planning council hosted an event on to clean up Keith Creek Saturday morning in an effort to raise *awareness for the ongoing Keith Creek corridor study.

Sustainability and resilience coordinator Shelby Best said in addition to Keith Creek, they wanted to bring attention to general pollution problems in the Rockford area. She said people often use the creek or rock river as a quick way to get rid of trash - and the RPC works to educate the community to prevent this issue in the future.

“I think it’s a mixture of, you know, out reach and engagement to make sure that we’re communicating to the community that this is important to us. and that we care about it,” said Best.

