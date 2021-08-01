Vax bus makes a stop at The Grove

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local woman from Crusader Community Health spent ten days in the hospital with covid-19. Now she’s fully vaccinated and encourages others to do the same.

42.98% of Winnebago County is fully vaccinated. Because of this, COVID-19 survivor Bam Edwards and the #VaxUp815 bus team up to get the community on board before things worse.

“It’s a relief off me. Good relief off me,” said Mark Anthony Tennial.

Like many people around the country and even Winnebago County, Tennial admits his initial hesitance getting the vaccine.

“I was afraid at first. The more people I talked to the more people got vaccinated, the more people told me I should get vaccinated, so I took their advice and got vaccinated.”

Tennial was able to get the vaccine thanks to some convincing from Edwards.

“it’s the unknown and what stops a lot of people is they hear all the bad things,” said Edwards.

Tennial was diagnosed with leukemia and underwent a bone marrow transplant. He says getting the first shot on Saturday at The Grove at Keith Creek in Rockford was a no brainer.

“I had no immune system, i really had to monitor where I go so the vaccination I can be safe somewhere.”

But he wasn’t the only one who got on board. Bralio Salgado got vaccinated Saturday after getting COVID-19 back in April. Although, he says it took him some time to reach this decision.

“I was indecisive and always not very well informed about the vaccine,” said Salgado.

Now that the first dose is in Salgado’s system, he encourages everyone else to do their part too.

“Without any doubt, everybody has to get vaccinated in order to protect our bodies in order to protect everybody and especially our children.”

“Even if you don’t get the shot today you get the proper information, cause the fear of the unknown is not a good thing,” said Edwards.

While more residents did get vaccinated, there were some who were still hesitant to get it.

Edwards says her next step is to help drive the vaccination bus to other residences in the area, especially in areas with parents and children.

