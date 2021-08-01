Advertisement

U.S. men’s volleyball eliminated early at Olympics

Argentina's Facundo Conte spikes a ball past Maxwell Holt, #12, and Taylor Sander, of the...
Argentina's Facundo Conte spikes a ball past Maxwell Holt, #12, and Taylor Sander, of the United States, during a men's volleyball preliminary round Pool B match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, early Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. men’s volleyball team was eliminated after pool play at the Olympics for the first time since 2000 after losing in three sets to Argentina.

The Americans won two of their first three matches in Tokyo before losing to Brazil and Argentina to fall to fifth place in Pool B and miss out on the quarterfinals for the first time since losing all five matches in Sydney 21 years ago.

The U.S. won bronze five years ago in Rio de Janeiro and brought back eight players from that team with high hopes for these Olympics.

