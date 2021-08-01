Advertisement

Rockford Peaches athletes sign autographs in Rockford

Dozens from the community came out from 11 to 2 Saturday afternoon where they had peaches logo baseballs, hats and puzzles signed.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Baseball fans rejoice today after players from the Rockford Peaches signed autographs at Crimson Ridge in Rockford Saturday morning.

This autograph signing is apart of Celebrating Women in Baseball week. Some of the team’s top players were there, like Helen “sis” (Waddell) Wyatt and some of the bat girls too, like Clara Swenson and Sonja Brace.

Dozens from the community came out from 11 to 2 Saturday afternoon where they had peaches logo baseballs, hats and puzzles signed.

“They just want to meet these ladies, and talk to them. Learn a little bit a bout what they had to go through,” said sports makeup director, Christine Haeggquist. “You know, many people did not know that, even that they were playing baseball, and it could be 100 degrees, double header, they always had to wear their makeup.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
WCHD Indoor Masks
Winnebago County Health Department strongly encourages to wear mask, businesses react
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois have increased by 46% over last week and hospitalizations are up...
Illinois public health officials announce 11,682 new cases of Coronavirus disease
Large piles of garbage are appearing in Owen Township.
Piles of trash on roads leaves an eyesore for one local community
‘He was my best friend’ Family and friends honor 4-year-old boy who died in a hit-and-run crash

Latest News

VAX HESITANCY THE GROVE
Vax bus makes a stop at The Grove
VAX HESITANCY THE GROVE
VAX HESITANCY THE GROVE
autographs
Rockford Peaches
Keith Creek corridor study
Keith Creek clean up