Rockford Peaches athletes sign autographs in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Baseball fans rejoice today after players from the Rockford Peaches signed autographs at Crimson Ridge in Rockford Saturday morning.

This autograph signing is apart of Celebrating Women in Baseball week. Some of the team’s top players were there, like Helen “sis” (Waddell) Wyatt and some of the bat girls too, like Clara Swenson and Sonja Brace.

Dozens from the community came out from 11 to 2 Saturday afternoon where they had peaches logo baseballs, hats and puzzles signed.

“They just want to meet these ladies, and talk to them. Learn a little bit a bout what they had to go through,” said sports makeup director, Christine Haeggquist. “You know, many people did not know that, even that they were playing baseball, and it could be 100 degrees, double header, they always had to wear their makeup.”

