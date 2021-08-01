Advertisement

Rockford Park District celebrates basketball court mural

RPD teams up with Chicago Blackhawks and Hoop Bus to beautify the court.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Park District joins Hoop Bus to celebrate a new mural on its basketball court Saturday afternoon. The park district also partnered with the Chicago Blackhawks for the project.

Hoop Bus is an organization that drives to different areas looking to beautify and bring people together through basketball. Rockford Park District Operations Director Danielle Potter said when she found out Hoop Bus was based in Chicago, she had to give them a call. She said on top of the beautiful mural, the court got new rims and sealed some cracks.

“This court is used everyday for basketball, and just putting better flooring down, putting the sealing down, and the mural, it’s just going to bring more beautification to an already beautiful park,” said Potter. “Hopefully this will bring some energy back again to this neighborhood, and just promote what’s already here, that’s already existing; volleyball court, the playground, the beautiful basketball court.”

