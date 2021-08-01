Police respond to overnight shooting in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers from the Rockford Police Department are on the scene of a shooting in the 300 block of West State Street in downtown Rockford.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, multiple witnesses near the scene say they heard several gunshots fired near the Talcott Building in downtown Rockford and say there is one gunshot victim. A short time later, multiple police officers and paramedics responded to the scene.

Witnesses tell 23 News on the scene CPR was being performed on one person.

Nearly an hour later, the Rockford Police Department tweeted asking the public to avoid the area.

Shooting investigation in the 300 block of W. State Street. More details will follow when available. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 1, 2021

Nothing has been confirmed by the police at this time. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.