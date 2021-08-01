Pleasant weather pattern continues as we welcome August Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was pretty hard to beat Saturday’s sunny weather pattern with highs in the low 80s and low humidity. In fact, with a cold front that will move through late Saturday night, our winds will then turn northerly and drop our temperatures a bit into the 70s for both Sunday and Monday.

Besides a chance for a very scattered shower or storm late Saturday, there are no rain chances that exist in the forecast for the next week. Each day through next Friday, expect quiet and sunny conditions with the high humidity levels holding off. Temperatures will be in the 70s for Sunday and Monday and then we’ll begin to gradually warm up with 80s returning Tuesday and the upper 80s by late next week.

Ideal weather conditions continue into the weekend and early next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Enjoy the seasonably cooler times and give those air conditioners a well-deserved break! Open those windows at night or in the car and take advantage of the comfortable temperatures mother nature is giving us. By the time next weekend comes around, we’re talking about a return of temperatures in the lower 90s and getting a smidge more humid.

Cooler to start the week before we warm up again towards the end of the week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Another thing of note that occurred on Saturday and that’s our normal high temperature dropped to 83 degrees. The pattern of daily normal highs dropping will continue over time. By the end of August, our daily normal high temperature drops to 80 degrees. By the end of September, that drops to 70 degrees and at the end of October it drops to 55 degrees.

Normal high temperatures went down today and that pattern will gradually continue over the next few months. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

August also ranks as the third wettest month of the year with 4.19 inches of rain falling on average. In addition, we will lose one hour and fifteen minutes of daylight through the month. The last 8:00 p.m. sunset for Rockford will occur on August 12.

August ranks as the 3rd wettest month on average and we'll use one hour and 15 minutes of daylight. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Speaking of rain, no big rains are in the forecast with our next chances for rain not in the forecast until late Friday and into Saturday next week.

Enjoy the comfortable conditions for the rest of the weekend before we warm up gradually each day next week.

