Men’s & Women’s Golf Classic week 2 tees off

By Haley Jordan
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sandy Hollow Golf Course hosts week 2 of the Men’s & Women’s Golf Classic on Saturday July 31 and Sunday Aug. 1.

The women teed off first in match play. Ella Greenburg took on Hui Chong Dofflemeyer. Dofflemeyer had a phenomenal day on the green and won 4 and 3 over Greenburg. She will face Kayla Sayyalinh who defeated Megan Thiravong with the shot of the day on hole one. A long putt for the win, and Sayyalinh will meet Dofflemeyer Sunday in the championship.

Meanwhile the men competed in stroke play. Tournament favorite and Boylan graduate TJ Baker led round one and two, and round three was no different. The Southern Illinois University golf player finishes the day with a total score of 68.

Men’s leaders total scores:

1.) TJ Baker - 208

2.) Matthew LaMarca - 216

3.) Cody Rhymer - 219

4.) Bennett Baker - 222

5.) Troy McNulty - 223

