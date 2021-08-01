Advertisement

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before...
The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations became widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida has broken a previous record for current hospitalizations, as the number of patients in hospitals because of COVID-19 once again broke through the 1,000-person threshold.

The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

That’s according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services on Sunday.

The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations became widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations.

That is according to the Florida Hospital Association.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police are on the scene of an overnight shooting in the 300 block of West State Street...
1 dead, 1 person in life-threatening condition after shooting in downtown Rockford
Large piles of garbage are appearing in Owen Township.
Piles of trash on roads leaves an eyesore for one local community
Alan Beaman’s case now allowed to go to trial
Rockford housing market sees historical increase in June prices.
Rockford housing market surges; first time buyer wins bidding war
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois have increased by 46% over last week and hospitalizations are up...
Illinois public health officials announce 11,682 new cases of Coronavirus disease

Latest News

FILE - House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., left, and House Financial...
Anger mounts as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire
Millions of Americans are facing homelessness as the CDC's moratorium on evictions expired.
Eviction ban ends, millions at risk of losing homes
In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, a house burns on Platina Road at the Zogg Fire near Ono,...
Evacuations lifted as progress made against western fires
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Schumer: Vote on infrastructure bill could come within days