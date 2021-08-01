Advertisement

Baker, Sayyalinh win Men’s and Women’s City Classic

(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The final round of the city classic brought excitement to Aldeen Golf Course, and two familiar faces walked out with wins.

In the women’s division, Kayla Sayyalinh dominated Hui Chong Dofflemyer in match play. Sayyalinh defeated Dofflemyer 5 & 4 to win the match on hole 14. Sayyalinh also won the county’s crosstown classic in early June.

In the men’s division, TJ Baker entered the final round with an eight-shot lead, he never looked back. Baker shot a final round 72 and cruised to an eleven-stroke victory in the Championship Flight.

Here are results from the final round.

Championship Flight

1. TJ Baker - 280

2. Matthew LaMarca - 291

3. Bennett Baker - 294

4. Cody Rhymer - 296

5. Garrett Ralston - 299

To see the women’s division match play bracket, and results from other flights click here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police are on the scene of an overnight shooting in the 300 block of West State Street...
1 dead, 1 person in life-threatening condition after shooting in downtown Rockford
Large piles of garbage are appearing in Owen Township.
Piles of trash on roads leaves an eyesore for one local community
Alan Beaman’s case now allowed to go to trial
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois have increased by 46% over last week and hospitalizations are up...
Illinois public health officials announce 11,682 new cases of Coronavirus disease
Rockford housing market sees historical increase in June prices.
Rockford housing market surges; first time buyer wins bidding war

Latest News

Sayyalinh will meet Dofflemeyer Sunday in the championship.
Men’s & Women’s Golf Classic week 2 tees off
What started as a backyard game is now a competitive sport where athletes like Fiorenza compete...
Blitzball: the up and coming backyard ball game
Rockford’s Michelle Gasmund qualified for 4 events at the Junior Olympic Games. Brandon Wiggan...
Rockford F.I.R.E. Track & Field team in an Olympics of their own
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth...
Cubs complete tear down, send Kris Bryant to San Francisco