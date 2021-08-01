Baker, Sayyalinh win Men’s and Women’s City Classic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The final round of the city classic brought excitement to Aldeen Golf Course, and two familiar faces walked out with wins.

In the women’s division, Kayla Sayyalinh dominated Hui Chong Dofflemyer in match play. Sayyalinh defeated Dofflemyer 5 & 4 to win the match on hole 14. Sayyalinh also won the county’s crosstown classic in early June.

In the men’s division, TJ Baker entered the final round with an eight-shot lead, he never looked back. Baker shot a final round 72 and cruised to an eleven-stroke victory in the Championship Flight.

Here are results from the final round.

Championship Flight

1. TJ Baker - 280

2. Matthew LaMarca - 291

3. Bennett Baker - 294

4. Cody Rhymer - 296

5. Garrett Ralston - 299

To see the women’s division match play bracket, and results from other flights click here.

