56-year-old man died after crash in Rock Co.

(WCAX)
By Sasha VanAllen
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 2:44 AM CDT
TOWN OF FULTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 56-year old Janesville man died Saturday evening after a vehicle crash in Rock County.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, their dispatch center received a call around 6:40 p.m. about a two-vehicle crash on North US 51 Road and West Arrowhead Shores Road in the Town of Fulton.

Officials say, the 56-year old was driving northbound and hit an SUV that was traveling southbound.

Once authorities arrived on scene, they found the 56-year-old ejected from his vehicle. He was transported to UW-Hospital and pronounced dead.

A passenger in his vehicle, 54-year-old female from Indianford was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Three passengers in the SUV were treated with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Edgerton Police Department, Edgerton Fire, Evansville Fire, and Janesville Fire Personnel.

