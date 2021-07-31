Rockford F.I.R.E. Track & Field team in an Olympics of their own

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Olympic track & field started earlier today and will run through August 8, but some local track & field athletes are also competing this week, just on a different Olympic stage.

The Amateur Athletic Union will host the Junior Olympic Games in Houston, Texas. The Rockford F.I.R.E. track & field team had 17 local athletes qualify for the games.

Ten of them will be making the trip to where an estimated 12,000 athletes will compete at the largest multi-sport event for youth in the U.S.

Rockford’s Michelle Gasmund qualified for 4 events, and Brandon Wiggan will run in two.

“I definitely want to go in college or like something where I can go and still have competition,” Gasmund said. “For me, track is everything. It calms me down.”

“I’ve been doing track for some time,” Wiggan said. “My cousins did track, and they went to college for it, so I just want to follow in the footsteps of them.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.