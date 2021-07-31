Advertisement

Booker T. Washington Center hosts taekwondo youth summer program

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of rockford kids got to enjoy a nice day out and put their martial arts training to the test.

65 kids from the Booker T. Washington Center took part in the taekwondo youth summer program grand finale. The day started with choreographed moves to replicate a kung-fu fight. Then they demonstrated their power with board breaking. Rockford Fire and Police also were on hand. Instructor James Bennett says its the perfect one, two punch to build relationships with local law enforcement and focus.

“Mindfulness. Being mindfulness of where you are,” said Bennett. “Being mindfulness of your surroundings. Being mindful even when you’re speaking to an adult. That courteous, that courtesy. Being mindful, no matter who’s around, you’re always mindful of your surroundings.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford 9th Ward Alderman Bill Rose faces multiple charges after he was arrested last Thursday.
Rockford Alderperson Bill Rose faces drunk driving, criminal damage charges
Staffing at the plants will fall from nearly 1,500 employees when the plant retirements were...
Byron Nuclear Plant scheduled to shut down in Sept., Exelon says
WCHD Indoor Masks
Winnebago County Health Department strongly encourages to wear mask, businesses react
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Nearly 50 illegal guns are now off the streets of Rockford after police search two homes on the...
Five charged after Rockford Police seize 43 illegal guns and drugs

Latest News

Booker T. Washington Center hosted a taekwondo youth summer program.
Booker T. Washington Center hosts taekwondo event
Rockford housing market sees historical increase in June prices.
Rockford housing market surges; first time buyer wins bidding war
Family fun at William Grady Pool in Belvidere
Family fun at William Grady Pool in Belvidere
RIVER BLUFF NAMELESS GRAVES
Memorial service held for more than 600 forgotten individuals