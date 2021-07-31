Booker T. Washington Center hosts taekwondo youth summer program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of rockford kids got to enjoy a nice day out and put their martial arts training to the test.

65 kids from the Booker T. Washington Center took part in the taekwondo youth summer program grand finale. The day started with choreographed moves to replicate a kung-fu fight. Then they demonstrated their power with board breaking. Rockford Fire and Police also were on hand. Instructor James Bennett says its the perfect one, two punch to build relationships with local law enforcement and focus.

“Mindfulness. Being mindfulness of where you are,” said Bennett. “Being mindfulness of your surroundings. Being mindful even when you’re speaking to an adult. That courteous, that courtesy. Being mindful, no matter who’s around, you’re always mindful of your surroundings.”

